CM approves wide-scale reforms to enable EoDB

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved extensive reforms aimed at increasing the ease of doing business and reducing compliance burden for everyone in the national Capital.



These set of 70 reforms spanning 16 departments aim to digitise and expedite approvals for various government-related services and reduce the burden of compliance for businesses and individuals alike. The reforms cover various departments, including Revenue, Labour, DPCC, IT, Power, Excise, Drug Control, Health, Fire Service, Food and Civil Supplies, Administrative Reforms, Transport, and Weights and Measures. Additionally, inter-departmental reforms have also been identified under this plan.

Most number of reforms were approved by the CM for the Revenue Department which include digitising and publishing onffaline land transaction deeds, making searchable metadata for land deeds available in public domain, digitising and publishing online land transaction deeds and ROR for 20 years, creating an online system for registration of partnership firms, implementing an independent grievance mechanism for filing complaints related to property registration at Sub Registrar Office, publishing an online dashboard in public domain for all approvals and registration.

Similarly, for the Labour department, 10 reforms were approved by the CM. These include online filing of single integrated return under all the labour laws, eliminating the provision which poses restrictions on women to work in night shift to ensure 24*7 work for females, a single form to be developed for registration of trade licences and shops & establishment, auto renewal of factory licence, publishing an online dashboard in public domain for all all approvals & registration.

For the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), 3 important reforms have been identified to ensure digitisation and online approvals for: Authorisation under Construction and Demolition Waste Management rules, Registration for dealers under the Batteries rules, and Authorisation under Solid Waste Management.

For the Power Department 9 reforms have been identified which includes publishing an online dashboard in the public domain for all approvals & registration. In a similar vein, the Excise Department also identified 1 reform, viz. publishing an online dashboard in the public domain for all approvals & registration. Under the Drug Control Department, 3 important reforms were approved including Elimination of the requirement of renewal of registration or allowing auto-renewal (Retail, Wholesale and Manufacturing).

While, 20 reforms have been approved by the CM for the IT Department include Development of online system (User manual-flow of application submission, payment, tracking and final certificate download) for the following certificates — birth certificate and death certificate, income certificate, domicile certificate and caste certificate, marriage certificate, electricity connection and water connection, ration card, driving licence, employment exchange, encumbrance certificate as well as grievance redressal to citizens through a legislation, publishing of an online dashboard in public domain for all approvals & registration.