CM approves transplantation of 214 trees to clear site for defence project

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to allow the removal and transplantation of trees to clear land for the construction of a defence project here, his office said in a statement on Saturday.

The city government had received a proposal to remove and transplant 214 trees from the proposed construction site. Kejriwal has approved the proposal against the condition of the applicant agency taking up plantation of 2,140 saplings, according to the approved plan.

The applicant agency has proposed a defence project on the site. However, certain patches of trees were obstructing the construction. As a result, through its officials, it had written to the city government’s Environment and Forests department seeking approval to remove and transplant 214 trees, the statement said.

Kejriwal said in the statement, “The Delhi government will always uphold national interest and help the forces in any way possible. This approval will help give the forces access to better facilities.”

He further said, “We are actively ensuring that modern developments do not adversely impact Delhi and are mandating 10x compensatory plantation for any tree that gets affected.”

Approving the proposal, the chief minister noted that it will be placed before the Lt Governor and he is bound by the aid and advice of the government on the subject. According to the statement, the Delhi government has noted that

the transplantation will take place near the identified project site. It has asked the applicant agency to not damage a single tree at the site other than those identified and approved.

If any tree apart from the approved ones is damaged, it will constitute an offence under the Delhi Preservation of

Trees Act, 1994.