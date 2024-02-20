CM approves round-the-clock operations for 23 more shops

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given the green light for 23 more shops and commercial establishments to operate round the clock, marking another stride towards bolstering economic activities in Delhi.



This decision, announced on Tuesday, aims to generate employment opportunities for the youth while invigorating the city’s business landscape.

The Labour Department of Delhi proposed this plan to the Chief Minister regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours.

Speaking on the initiative, Kejriwal stated, “The government is committed to creating a business-friendly environment in Delhi to spur economic growth,” emphasising the collaborative effort behind the initiative.

The selected establishments, spanning commercial, retail trade, and business categories, must adhere strictly to the provisions outlined in the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954. Stringent surveillance will be maintained to ensure compliance, with any violations subject to swift action. Pending final approval from the Lieutenant Governor, the move underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment conducive to economic growth. Compliance with regulatory mandates, including specified operating hours and employee welfare provisions, remains paramount.

The Labour Department scrutinized 33 applications under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, approving 23 that met the requisite criteria. Additional applications are currently under review, reflecting a growing interest among business owners in extending operating hours.

Kejriwal’s proactive stance has streamlined administrative processes, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles through online application systems. This approach has

expedited verification procedures, allowing businesses to navigate regulatory requirements efficiently.

“The government’s objective behind this is to create more job opportunities and promote overall economic development in Delhi,” highlighted CM Kejriwal, underscoring the broader socioeconomic implications of the decision.

The approved establishments span various sectors, including hospitality, telecommunications, grocery retail, logistics, and IT services, distributed across different regions of Delhi. This diversification aligns with the government’s vision to catalyse growth across multiple industries and geographic areas.

As Delhi continues its trajectory towards economic prosperity, the Kejriwal administration remains steadfast in its aim to foster an inclusive and vibrant business

ecosystem, driving sustained job creation and economic advancement.