CM approves Ph-4 of Delhi Metro, 3 corridors planned

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has greenlit Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro, a significant step towards improving public transportation in the national Capital.



Approval has been granted for the construction of three vital corridors, heralding relief for countless commuters in the bustling city.

Kejriwal affirmed, “Today marks a milestone as we approve the MOUs between the Delhi government, DMRC, and the central government for three crucial metro corridors.”

The approved corridors include Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad Station, and Majlis Park to Maujpur. These expansions, covering a total of 65.20 kilometers with 45 stations, are poised to alleviate the strain on Delhi’s transport infrastructure.

Significantly, the MoU clearance comes after years of stagnation, with Kejriwal personally intervening to facilitate progress. With hurdles cleared, construction on these corridors is set to accelerate, offering commuters enhanced connectivity and convenience.

Kejriwal’s administration is also actively pursuing approval for three additional corridors pending with the central government under Phase-IV. These corridors, spanning 47 kilometres with 39 stations, hold promise for further easing congestion on Delhi’s thoroughfares.

The move underscores Delhi’s commitment to bolstering public transit options, aiming to alleviate the burden on existing networks and enhance overall commuter experience. With Phase-IV set in motion, Delhiites can anticipate smoother, more efficient journeys across the metro network.