CM announces Yamuna River transport project

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the ‘Holi Samaroh’ at Shalimar Bagh Club Society, where she made a significant announcement about launching a river transport system on the Yamuna. Addressing the gathering, she reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the Capital.

Gupta emphasised the importance of direct engagement with the public, revealing that she had chosen to attend the celebration instead of a scheduled meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “You are very important to me. I chose to be here instead of meeting the Home Minister. Appreciate my courage,” she remarked, highlighting her dedication to the people of Delhi.

Praising the impact of the “double-engine government,” a reference to BJP-led governance at both the Centre and state, Gupta stressed the need for concrete action rather than symbolic gestures. “The CM’s role is to work, not just for show,” she stated, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development.

A key highlight of her speech was the announcement of a ferry cruise service on the Yamuna, set to be launched in the next three to four months. The initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalise the river and integrate it into the city’s transport infrastructure. Gupta revealed that the Centre has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cleaning the Yamuna, a long-pending issue for the capital.

The move to introduce river transport aligns with the Delhi government’s focus on sustainable urban mobility and economic growth through tourism. The project is expected to improve connectivity and provide a scenic, eco-friendly alternative for commuters. With the ferry service in the pipeline and efforts underway to restore the Yamuna, the Delhi government is looking to make tangible improvements in the city’s infrastructure, while strengthening its connect with the people.