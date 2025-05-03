CM announces Rs 25L ex-gratia

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family of four who died after a tree collapsed on a tubewell room during heavy rains in Najafgarh.

Gupta called the incident tragic and termed the rainfall a “warning alarm” for Delhi’s infrastructure. She personally inspected flood-hit areas and assured immediate corrective steps. Her government’s swift response also included directing officials to identify and address vulnerable, waterlogged spots ahead of the monsoon.