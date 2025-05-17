CM announces overhaul of mandis, promises clean-up and infra boost

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday pledged a sweeping modernisation of wholesale markets (mandis) across the national Capital, vowing to restore order and sanitation to what she described as long-neglected commercial hubs. The announcement came a day after her inspection of Azadpur Mandi, Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable market, where she slammed the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allowing the facilities to deteriorate.

Speaking to reporters during her early morning visit to the North Delhi mandi, Gupta criticised the lack of cleanliness, safety, and infrastructure in the wholesale market, calling it emblematic of brooder dysfunction across the city’s mandis.

“Thousands of workers and traders come here every day, yet what greets them is utter neglect, overflowing garbage, dilapidated roads, and zero regard for safety,”

Gupta remarked. “This is the reality the previous administration chose to ignore.”

She didn’t hold back in accusing the former AAP government of fostering corruption and mismanagement. “For over a decade, these markets have been left to rot. Corruption has taken root, and public funds meant for improving facilities were misused or ignored altogether,” she said.

Gupta painted a grim picture of the capital’s mandis, referring to them as “kooda ghars” (garbage dumps) due to poor waste management and deteriorating hygiene. She said the new administration will not only clean up these spaces but will also introduce systemic changes to improve security and operational efficiency.

Among the key measures she outlined were the development of better sanitation systems, upgraded storage areas, modernised roadways within market premises, and well-maintained public restrooms. The plan will also include enhanced security arrangements to ensure safety for labourers and traders alike.

“This is not just a cosmetic fix,” Gupta asserted. “We are committed to a full-scale revamp of these markets. The modernisation plan will be comprehensive and rooted in accountability. Our ministers are directly involved, and new appointments will be made to ensure honest and effective implementation.”

The chief minister confirmed that this initiative is just the beginning of a wider infrastructure reform drive aimed at revitalising Delhi’s neglected civic spaces. She said the government’s goal is to ensure that all stakeholders, from small vendors to large-scale distributors, have access to a clean, safe, and efficient work environment.