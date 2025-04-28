CM announces major push for rural dev, joins PM in condemning Pahalgam attack

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reaffirmed her government’s commitment to the development of the city’s rural belts, announcing a Rs 1,200 crore allocation aimed at upgrading infrastructure and public services in these areas. Addressing mediapersons, Gupta shared that significant progress had already been made, including the connection of 110 villages to the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline network.

“The government is working tirelessly for the betterment of Delhi’s rural communities. Rs 1,200 crore has been earmarked specifically for this purpose. We have successfully linked 110 villages to the IGL pipeline, ensuring access to cleaner energy for rural households,” Gupta said.

As part of her rural outreach on Sunday, the Chief Minister also visited the Gramin Gaushala in Bawana, where she participated in ‘Gau Seva’

activities, highlighting the government’s focus on preserving traditional rural institutions and animal welfare.

The day also saw Gupta tune into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where the PM spoke with deep emotion about the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. During the 121st episode of the program, Prime

Minister Modi expressed grief over the April 22 attack, describing it as a “cowardly act” by enemies of peace seeking to destabilise Kashmir.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “The Pahalgam attack has left every citizen heartbroken. The entire nation stands with the families of the victims. Those responsible for this heinous act will not be spared justice will be delivered.”

He emphasised that the attack was a desperate attempt by terror groups to derail the progress made towards peace in Kashmir. “As peace was returning to Kashmir, the enemies of the nation and J&K could not digest it. Their cowardly conspiracy will not succeed. The unity of our people is our greatest strength,” the Prime Minister added, urging citizens to stay resolute against terrorism.

The Chief Minister’s focus on rural empowerment and her participation in the Prime Minister’s national address reflect a twin commitment: uplifting local communities while reinforcing national solidarity in challenging times.