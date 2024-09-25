CM announces hiked min wage for unorganised sector workers

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at uplifting the lives of workers, the Delhi government has announced an increase in the minimum wage, effective from October 1, 2024. Chief Minister Atishi made the announcement, stating that the new rates reflect the government’s commitment to providing a respectable standard of living for the working class.



Under the new wage structure, unskilled workers will receive Rs 18,066, semi-skilled workers will earn Rs 19,929, and skilled workers will receive Rs 21,917. As asserted by Atishi, this adjustment positions Delhi as having the highest minimum wages in the country, particularly when compared to BJP-ruled states, where minimum wages are substantially lower. For instance, in Rajasthan, the minimum wage stands at only Rs 8,063, and in Uttar Pradesh, it is merely Rs 8,300.

In her statement, CM Atishi highlighted the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the past decade under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. She remarked, “In 10 years, under leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi government gave a respectable life to common people of Delhi,” emphasising that the increase in minimum wage is a continuation of this commitment.

During the announcement, CM Atishi took to social media to outline the rationale behind the wage increase, stating, “Delhi has the highest minimum wage in the entire country. On one hand, there are BJP-ruled states where the minimum wage is half that of Delhi.” She further criticised the BJP for its stance on labor rights, claiming, “BJP has always worked against the poor,” and noting that when the AAP sought to raise the minimum wage in 2016-17, the BJP attempted to block it through the Lieutenant Governor.

The Chief Minister detailed the historical context of wage levels in Delhi, mentioning that prior to the AAP’s governance, the minimum wage for unskilled workers was just Rs 7,722. “Today, the minimum wage in BJP-ruled states is half that of Delhi,” she pointed out, reinforcing the disparity.

Delhi Labour minister Mukesh Ahlawat also expressed his support for the wage hike, stating, “The Delhi government has always tried to give a better life to the people of Delhi.” He affirmed that the government will continue to work towards improving the living conditions for all residents.

The new wage structure not only benefits unskilled and semi-skilled workers but also extends to educational qualifications, with non-matriculate workers earning Rs 19,929, matriculate non-graduates earning Rs 21,917, and graduates receiving Rs 23,836.

As the festive season approaches, this increase is expected to have a positive impact on the livelihoods of many in the capital, further showcasing the Delhi government’s focus on worker welfare and economic equity. The government has vowed to maintain its momentum in ensuring a better future for the common people in the months ahead.