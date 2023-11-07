CM announces Diwali bonus for Delhi govt employees

New Delhi: In a gesture of appreciation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a Diwali bonus for employees of the Delhi government.



This decision aims to bring an additional sparkle to the festival of lights for the 80,000 employees who diligently serve the capital’s administration.

Under this scheme, each eligible employee will receive a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000. This bonus will be extended to employees classified under Group B non-gazetted and Group C categories. The total expenditure for this employee-centric initiative is projected to be Rs 56 crore. CM Kejriwal, in his statement during the announcement, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the contributions made by these government employees.

During a live press conference, he emphasised their indispensable roles in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public services, which have collectively played a significant part in the progress and betterment of Delhi.

‘In the past 8 years, the Delhi government has accomplished remarkable work in various sectors, making Delhi a city of dreams. The most significant role in this has been played by the employees of our Delhi govt, thanks to their hard work and dedication,’ said the Chief Minister, acknowledging the pivotal roles these individuals have played in the remarkable progress of the city. The decision to provide a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government was presented by Kejriwal as a token of gratitude during the festive season.

He mentioned, ‘This is the month of festivals, and during this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government, and we are thrilled to provide this additional monetary support during the festive season.’ As of now, there are approximately 80,000 employees classified under Group B non-gazetted and Group C within the Delhi government. The provision of this bonus, intended to enhance the celebrations and festivities in their households, is expected to illuminate their Diwali with joy and happiness. It is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and contentment of its employees.

CM in his quest for progressive and inclusive governance, has shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). In his tweet, he conveyed his deep affection for Delhi govt’s employees, referring to them as “family” and extended early Diwali greetings to all the employees and their families.