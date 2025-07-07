CM announces blood donor app for emergencies

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced the upcoming launch of a mobile application linked to a blood donor directory, aimed at making blood more accessible in emergency situations. The announcement came during her visit to a blood donation camp held in Anand Vihar, where she stressed the importance of timely blood availability in saving lives.

“Many times, it becomes difficult to save lives due to the unavailability of blood during treatment. Let us all come together and join this blood donation campaign. Each unit of blood can be lifesaving,” Gupta told reporters.

She added that the Delhi government will soon roll out an app that connects people in need of blood with willing donors. “The application will contain data on people willing to donate blood in Delhi so that any person in

need can access the names and phone numbers of donors and reach the nearest blood source,” she said.

Gupta was accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva, who also addressed the gathering. “In our society, it is said that blood donation is the greatest donation. There is no greater act of giving,” he said, encouraging citizens to make

blood donation a regular part of their lives.