CM announces ₹10L ex gratia for deceased’s kin, ₹2L for seriously injured

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced financial assistance for the victims of the powerful explosion near the Red Fort that claimed 12 lives and left several others injured. Expressing deep grief, the Chief Minister said, “Every life is precious. The Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family in this difficult time.”

As part of the compensation package, families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those who sustained serious injuries will be granted Rs 2 lakh. Victims temporarily disabled due to the blast will be provided Rs 5 lakh, and those with minor injuries will receive Rs 20,000. Gupta directed officials to ensure immediate medical care and swift disbursal of relief funds, emphasising that no family should face delays or hardships.

Calling the incident “deeply unfortunate”, the Chief Minister said she had personally visited hospitals to meet the injured and assess the situation on the ground. “All concerned agencies are doing their work with full seriousness. The government stands firmly with the victims and their families. We will ensure they face no hardship during this difficult time,” she said.

The explosion, which occurred near the historic monument on Monday evening, sent shockwaves through the Capital. Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with provisions of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at Kotwali Police Station.

Sources said investigators are focusing on the movements of a key suspect and a possible network linked to a university in Faridabad, while forensic teams are analysing samples to determine the type of explosive used.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security and investigation efforts on Tuesday, directing heightened vigilance and patrolling across central Delhi and other sensitive areas as the probe continues.