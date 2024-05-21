CM aide taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing investigation of the assault case involving Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence, the Delhi Police escorted the accused, Bibhav Kumar, to Mumbai on Tuesday.



According to police sources, before formatting his iPhone, Kumar had transferred its data to a person or device in Mumbai, leading authorities to pursue the retrieval of this crucial information. A police team has been conducting inquiries within a 5-star hotel premises in the Andheri area of Mumbai, where the case investigation is currently focused.

Furthermore, the investigation of the case has been entrusted to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Additional DCP (North) Anjitha Chepyala. The team comprises three officers of inspector rank, including an officer from the Civil Lines Police Station where the case was registered. Once the SIT completes its investigation, it will submit its report to the senior officials.

Meanwhile, in connection with the incident that occurred on May 13, Delhi Police brought Bibhav Kumar to the Chief Minister’s residence on Monday for a detailed recreation

of the crime scene. The reenactment lasted for about one and a half hours. Kumar arrived at the CM House around 5:45 pm and left at 7:26 pm.

Bibhav Kumar is currently in remand with the Delhi Police until May 23. While the police had sought a seven-day custody of Kumar on May 18, however, he was granted five days of remand. Kumar faces allegations of assault and misconduct against Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

Both the accused Bibhav Kumar and the victim Swati Maliwal have undergone scene recreation with the Delhi Police. The police are analysing the inputs from both parties and have recorded their responses to all inquiries. Mapping of their statements and crime spot photography, where Swati was allegedly assaulted, has also been conducted. Additionally, the Delhi Police visited Bibhav Kumar’s residence as part of their investigation.

On May 19, in relation to the assault case involving Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, collecting CCTV footage and DVRs. According to sources, there are concerns of tampering with the CCTV footage, as proper footage of the crime sequence has not been obtained by the police. Experts will conduct further examination into this matter.