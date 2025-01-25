CM Adityanath should ‘guide’ Shah to improve law and order in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has raised alarm over the worsening law and order situation in Delhi, urging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to guide Union Home Minister Amit Shah on improving the Capital’s security. Kejriwal’s remarks came after Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Delhi, acknowledged the city’s deteriorating law and order, a statement that echoed AAP’s long-standing concerns.

“Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Delhi. He is welcome here; Delhi is the city of Dilwallahs, and we wholeheartedly welcome anyone who comes from across the country,” Kejriwal said. “Yogi Adityanath raised a very valid concern that the people of Delhi fully support. He pointed out that law and order in Delhi have completely deteriorated. I agree with him 100 per cent, and so do the people of Delhi.”

Kejriwal highlighted the grim situation, stating, “Gangsters roam openly in the city. There are 11 major gangster groups that have divided the city into territories. Extortion is being openly sought from traders, and threats are being issued. Gang wars are taking place on the streets of Delhi, and it has become difficult for

women to step out of their homes. Every day, 17 children are abducted, and 10 women are kidnapped.”

He criticised Amit Shah’s approach, saying, “Amit Shah does not seem to have any time. He is busy across the country buying MLAs, toppling governments, and breaking political parties.”