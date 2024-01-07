CM accepts Maliwal’s resignation

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignation of DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is among the AAP’s candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, and forwarded it to the lieutenant governor, officials said on Saturday.



Maliwal will file her nomination papers for the elections here on Monday, they said.

The AAP on Friday nominated Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha candidate, and renominated Sanjay Singh and Narain Dass Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament. The nominations were announced by the party’s political affairs committee (PAC), chaired by Kejriwal, who is also the AAP’s national convener.

The chief minister has accepted Maliwal’s resignation as the DCW chief.