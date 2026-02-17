CM: ‘Accelerating stalled dev works after united mandate’

New Delhi: In a significant push to ease congestion in one of the Capital’s busiest commercial hubs, an ultra-modern six-storey multi-level car parking facility was inaugurated at Nehru Place on Monday, promising organised parking and smoother traffic flow for thousands of daily commuters.



The facility was inaugurated by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and dedicated to the public at the Nehru Place District Centre. South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Calling it a major step towards improving Delhi’s urban infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, “Under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor and with the cooperation of the Central Government, the Delhi Government is working in close coordination and delivering tangible results.”

She remarked that earlier governments failed to establish effective coordination with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor, due to which several welfare projects remained pending. “The Lieutenant Governor personally inspected various sites and consistently monitored projects related to drain cleaning, road construction and infrastructure development,” she said, adding that he remained engaged in serving the people even during periods of governance stagnation.

Highlighting the project’s scale, the Chief Minister said the new structure can accommodate 650 four-wheelers and 352 two-wheelers at a time, and on a rotational basis is expected to handle nearly 2,000 vehicles daily. She called it “a significant step in view of Delhi’s growing needs” and said a plan is under way to develop parks or parking on available DDA land. She added that similar facilities in Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash had been inaugurated earlier.