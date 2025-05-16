Club plan dispute: Noida Authority flags Sector 44 RWA

NOIDA: The Noida Authority has issued a notice to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 44 for offering membership of its upcoming club to residents with “misleading” claims.

According to the notice, the RWA misrepresented the Authority’s sanctioned plan by showing an area earmarked for car parking as a huge green belt, giving the impression of luxurious facilities for the members.

Sector 44 is a posh residential area in Noida where top bureaucrats, judges, builders and government officials, among others, have their villas and houses.

“We received complaints from the residents that the sanctioned layout plan showed the front area of the club as parking lot. However, the soft copy of the layout, which has been circulated among the residents, showed this area as a lush green expansion. We have issued a notice to the RWA seeking response,” a senior official said.

When contacted, Sudhir Sood, president, Sector 44 RWA, said, “We will respond to the notice after discussing the issue with the members of the club committee.”

The residents have also alleged a plethora of other violations in the Authority’s sanctioned plan.

Residents have raised concerns over an RWA plan to defer basement parking construction to a second phase, calling it impractical once the building is complete. They fear open parking will be misused, leading to congestion. The Noida Authority said the RWA must adhere to the sanctioned plan. Locals also questioned the club’s utility, noting the absence of key facilities like a gym or swimming pool in the approved layout.