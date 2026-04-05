Club brawl turns violent in Preet Vihar, man shot in leg

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot injury outside a club in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar in the early hours of Saturday following an altercation, an official said.

The incident was reported around 4.30 am when Preet Vihar police station received a PCR call regarding the admission of a man with gunshot wounds at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

According to the police, the injured, Sameer, is a resident of Noor-e-Ilahi in northeast Delhi, and his condition was stated to be stable.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Sameer had gone to a club in Preet Vihar along with his friends. Later, two of their acquaintances joined them at the venue. During their time inside the club, an argument broke out between one of Sameer’s friends and another man who was present there along with his associates, an officer said.