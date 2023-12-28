Club bouncer dies in house fire in South Delhi’s New Manglapuri

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man reportedly set himself ablaze in the New Manglapuri area of south Delhi, police said on Thursday.



Viney Arora, who died of burns, was unmarried and a bouncer by profession, they said.

According to police, on Wednesday around 8.33 pm, they got a call at the Fatehpur Beri Police Station about a house fire.

A police team which was rushed to the spot found that there was a fire in a room of a house with the room locked from inside.

“The team broke open the door and found a man lying on the floor with burnt material like a chair, some clothes, and an ‘angeethi,’” an officer said.

Prima facie, it appears that the man set himself on fire, but a probe is on into whether he caught fire through an ‘angeethi,’ or brazier, burning inside, the officer said.

“We immediately informed the Delhi Fire Service and a crime team to visit the spot. A CAT ambulance called there declared Arora dead,” the officer added.