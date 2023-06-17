Cloudy morning, minimum temperature in normal range

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.



The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky and very light drizzle at one or two places with gusty winds during the day.

The national Capital on Friday received a fresh spell of rain under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region.

Delhi witnessed 7 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD said, adding the humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 71 per cent.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 127 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero

and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.