Cloudy conditions to prevail, AQI ‘moderate’

new delhi: The national capital experienced a slight increase in minimum temperature on Saturday, while the maximum temperature decreased due to persistent cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, only isolated areas of Delhi received light rain during the night between Friday and Saturday. On Saturday morning, the Safdarjung weather station, a key representative of the city’s weather, did not record any rain, while other stations reported varying amounts: Palam received 1.9 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 2.30 am on Saturday; Lodhi Road recorded 0.3 mm; Ridge also noted 1.9 mm; Ayanagar experienced 5.8 mm; and Pitampura saw 0.5 mm during the same period. No additional rain was observed until 5.30 pm, according to IMD data.

The minimum temperature rose to 20.7 degrees Celsius, which is 1.9 degrees above normal and 1.5 degrees higher than the previous day.