Cloud seeding waste of taxpayers’ money: Cong

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Devender Yadav condemned the BJP government in Delhi for opting for cloud seeding to bring artificial rain, terming it as a gimmick to cheat the people and squander taxpayers’ money without solving the basic cause of pollution in the national capital.

Yadav said the cloud seeding experiment at Burari had already demonstrated its futility, as it failed to bring rainfall or reduce the city’s hazardous air quality following the post-Diwali pollution spike caused by widespread cracker bursting. He alleged that the government was concealing the environmental risks of cloud seeding, as chemicals used in the process could further degrade Delhi’s already toxic air.

Questioning the efficiency and expense of the plan, Yadav noted that the trial cloud seeding experiment at Burari had cost Rs 3.21 crore for a 90-minute flight over an area of 100 sq km, and the next attempt, which would be on October 29, would only be successful if there is sufficient cloud formation.

He also charged the Rekha Gupta-led government with squandering Rs 7.33 crore in six months on publicity gimmicks, such as so-called

pollution control campaigns, while neglecting to take effective steps to prevent vehicular pollution, road and construction dust, and stubble burning in adjoining states.