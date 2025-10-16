Cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD’s nod: Min

New Delhi: Delhi’s much-awaited cloud-seeding experiment to tackle post-Diwali pollution is set to begin soon, with all necessary clearances now in place. Officials confirmed that the operation will commence once the India Meteorological Department (IMD) gives the final approval, likely within two to three days after Diwali, depending on the availability of suitable clouds.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the project’s preparatory phase has been successfully completed, including a four-day pilot training and area familiarization exercise. “We have received all required permissions and our pilots are fully trained. Both have completed area trials to familiarize themselves with the terrain and flight patterns. Once the Meteorological Department gives the go-ahead, the first cloud-seeding sample will be conducted immediately,” Sirsa said.

He added that the team is capable of launching the operation within three hours of receiving approval. The artificial rain project, designed to mitigate smog and particulate pollution, will be executed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The government has signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur for five such trials, primarily in northwest Delhi, during the peak pollution season.

Officials noted that the project has received clearance from 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Air Traffic Control (ATC), and security agencies. The ₹-funded initiative is authorized to operate from October 1 to November 30 under strict regulatory and safety protocols. The IIT Kanpur team will conduct the trials using a Cessna 206-H aircraft, specially modified with cloud-seeding equipment and approved under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Sirsa emphasized that earlier attempts to launch the experiment on October 7 had to be delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions, despite the aircraft being on standby in Meerut. “We are waiting for the right cloud formations to ensure optimal results. Artificial rain will only be induced under stable weather conditions to maintain accuracy,” he said.

The project is being carried out jointly with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the IMD. Authorities clarified that no media or photographers will be allowed during the operation to maintain compliance with standard safety procedures.