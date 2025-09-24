Cloud seeding project cleared for Oct-Nov

New Delhi: Delhi is gearing up for India’s first cloud seeding operations, aimed at providing relief from winter pollution, after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted permission for trials between October 1 and November 30, 2025.

The operations will be carried out by IIT Kanpur using aircraft VT-IIT (Cessna 206H) under strict safety and regulatory protocols.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the development on Tuesday, highlighting the historic nature of the initiative. “I have directed that the aircraft remain on standby. As soon as weather and scientific parameters are favourable, we will conduct cloud seeding trials in Delhi, first time in India, to provide immediate relief from pollution,” he said.

The DGCA’s approval outlines that all flights will follow Visual Flight Rules (VFR), with prior ATC clearances and coordination with AAI and airport authorities for NOTAMs.

Pilots must hold valid licenses, maintain medical fitness, and have prior experience in similar operations. Foreign crew members will not be involved, and aerial photography is prohibited.

Sirsa emphasised that the operations are part of Delhi’s ongoing year-round clean air strategy.

“The cloud seeding trials will take place in October and November, subject to weather and inter-agency coordination,” said the minister. Originally delayed from July, IIT Kanpur will proceed once conditions are optimal, marking India’s first artificial rain initiative to combat Delhi’s winter pollution.