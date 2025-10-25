Cloud seeding may soon become Delhi’s key weapon against rising pollution: CM Gupta

New Delhi: In a major step toward adopting scientific methods to tackle Delhi’s toxic winter air, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said cloud seeding could soon become the city’s most effective tool to combat rising pollution levels.

Gupta confirmed that the capital is ready to conduct its first-ever artificial rain experiment on October 29, subject to favourable weather conditions. “Preparations have been completed for the first time in Delhi to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding,” she said, adding that the initiative is “not only historic from a technical perspective but also establishes a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi.” Experts from IIT-Kanpur, who are leading the project in collaboration with the Delhi government, carried out a successful test flight over the Burari area on Thursday. “If conditions remain favourable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29,” Gupta posted on X.

Officials said the test involved the release of silver iodide and sodium chloride from a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT), compounds that help stimulate rainfall. However, due to low humidity levels, less than 20 percent, no precipitation occurred. “Cloud seeding typically requires around 50 percent moisture in the air,” an official explained.

According to a report from IIT-Kanpur, the flight was a “proving mission” designed to test equipment performance, aircraft endurance, and coordination among agencies. “There is no evidence of any precipitation, as the cloud cover was minimal and the moisture content was well below 15 per cent,” the institute’s report stated.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the exercise was crucial for future planning. “The trial helped us assess the cloud-seeding system’s capabilities, the readiness of the aircraft, and the functioning of the flares. It has given us confidence that the process can be scaled up once weather conditions improve,” he said.

The Rs.3.21-crore project, jointly developed by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur, will involve five cloud-seeding trials in northwest Delhi. It has received clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under Rule 26(2) of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Gupta emphasised that cloud seeding could play a transformative role in improving air quality during Delhi’s pollution-heavy months. “This initiative will mark a technological milestone in Delhi’s fight against air pollution,” she said.