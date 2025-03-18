Close associate of Shibbu and Neeraj Bawana Gang arrested after gunfight

NEW DELHI: A close associate of the Shibbu & Neeraj Bawana gang, Shubham (24), was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) after a brief shootout in Pul Prahladpur.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Pramod Chauhan set up a checkpoint on MB Road. Around 10:30 PM on March 16, officers spotted Shubham riding a motorcycle from Badarpur. When signalled to stop, he attempted to flee but lost control of his bike. Instead of surrendering, Shubham fired two rounds at the police, striking Constable Ashish, whose bulletproof vest prevented injury. Officers returned fire, injuring Shubham in the right leg before taking him into custody.

Shubham, a resident of Jangpura, had been absconding after an attack on rival gangster Rohit Jat. He was linked to four previous cases of attempted murder and illegal arms possession and had been hiding across Punjab.