Clear skies return

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed clear skies on Thursday following rainfall, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.3 degrees Celsius which is 2.7 notches above normal, officials said.

Delhi’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall, according to IMD. Among other weather stations, Palam recorded 8.6 mm rainfall, Pusa 7.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar 4 mm.

The city registered a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal, with humidity levels fluctuating between 74 and 100 per cent during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season. The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies for Friday with smog and dense fog in the morning, and shallow fog in the evening.