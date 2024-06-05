‘Clear rejection of BJP’: AAP demands PM’s resignation

New Delhi: In a fervent call for change, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation, arguing that the latest Lok Sabha election results reflect a clear rejection of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the electorate.



Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the public’s dissatisfaction with the BJP’s decade-long governance, pointing to widespread issues such as inflation, unemployment, and perceived authoritarianism. “This election has given many important messages. The biggest message that the public has given in this election is that people are unhappy and distressed with the 10 years of the BJP rule and want to remove this government,” said Singh.

Singh accused the BJP of utilising “money power, ED, CBI, IT department, and police as political tools” to influence the election, including imprisoning Opposition leaders like AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Despite these alleged tactics, Singh emphasised the electorate’s clear discontent, stating, “The great people of the country said, ‘BJP Wapas Jao’ (BJP go back).”

The results, according to Singh, indicate that the BJP will not secure a majority, contradicting Modi’s ambitious goal of winning over 400 seats. “If the Prime Minister has even a little bit of morality, he should immediately resign,” Singh urged.

AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai praised the party’s resilience, especially in Punjab and Delhi, where their representation has grown despite the challenging circumstances. “The AAP fought this election in the most adverse circumstances among all the parties in this country,” Rai noted, emphasising the party’s unified efforts against the BJP’s dominance in Delhi”.

Rai also appealed to other political parties to respect the public mandate and collaborate in forming a democratic government. “To save this country, its constitution and democracy, we all will have to fight this battle together,” he said. He urged parties like the TDP and JD(U), whose leaders have historically opposed Modi, to heed the public’s call for change.

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta underscored the broader implications of the election results, suggesting they would bolster global confidence in Indian democracy. “The results given by the people of the country in this election today will not only affect

India but the whole world,” Gupta asserted.

As the nation digests the election outcome, AAP’s leaders remain steadfast in their belief that the electorate’s voice is a decisive mandate against the BJP’s policies, urging immediate steps towards a more inclusive and democratic governance.