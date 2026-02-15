‘Clear Air, Clean Delhi’: CM Rekha Gupta unveils 120 mist spray systems at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated 120 mist spray systems at the IGI Airport premises, reiterating her government’s commitment to the ‘Clear Air, Clean Delhi’ initiative.

The mist spray systems have been installed by the GMR Group at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with the objective to control air pollution and ensure a clean and healthy environment for passengers. The Delhi International Airport Limited is a joint venture, formed as a consortium between the GMR Airports Limited and Airports Authority of India.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is working scientifically on short-term, mid-term and long-term strategies to tackle pollution.

She also said the Delhi government has already installed mist spray systems on major roads across the capital and at 143 elevated metro stations.

Additionally, the real-time monitoring network has been expanded to 46 metro stations, making it the largest such network in any city in the country, she added. Through the ‘Vayu Rakshak’ initiative, strict compliance with pollution control norms is also being ensured.

The mist systems installed at the airport will provide passengers with an improved air quality experience and strengthen the environmental image of the capital, she said, thanking the GMR Group for the initiative.

The mist spray system will be expanded to 600 poles in the future, further strengthening dust control at the airport and surrounding areas, a Delhi CMO statement said.

The Delhi government aims to fully electrify the public bus fleet by 2029, expand the metro network, develop EV charging infrastructure, deploy more than 1,000 water sprinklers across the city, and implement AI-based dust monitoring at construction sites, Gupta said.