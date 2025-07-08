Cleanliness & infra gaps in focus as MCD reviews Narela Zone

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Leader of House Pravesh Wahi on Monday chaired a key meeting with senior officials of the Narela Zone to assess ongoing development works and address pressing civic concerns in the area.

The meeting, held with Narela Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, was attended by Zone chairperson Babita and vice-chairperson Janta Devi, alongside zonal officials. Local representatives raised issues including inadequate sanitation in several wards and a shortage of sanitation workers.

Taking note of the concerns, Wahi instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of garbage-affected areas and to deploy additional sanitation staff, particularly in high-footfall areas such as roads and markets. “We have to ensure regular cleanliness of the areas. For this, additional sanitation workers should be deployed in public areas,” he said.

Wahi also emphasised the immediate repair of dilapidated MCD school buildings and called for improved coordination between local councillors and sanitation teams. He directed officials to arrange more super sucker machines to strengthen the garbage disposal system and enhance the maintenance of public parks.

Emphasising proactive governance, Wahi directed officials to visit wards with councillors, prioritise public grievances, remove encroachments, and focus on improving civic amenities across the zone.