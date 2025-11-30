Cleanliness drive keeps NDMC mkts welcoming

New Delhi: In a sustained push to enhance civic hygiene across commercial hubs, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) continues to deploy its Palika Sahayaks round-the-clock to ensure cleaner, safer, and more inviting markets for residents and visitors. Regardless of the day or time be it a busy weekday morning or a quiet Sunday evening the workers remain committed to maintaining public spaces with diligence and consistency.

Recent images from Laxmi Bai Nagar Market highlight the ongoing efforts, capturing teams engaged in thorough washing, sweeping, and sanitising of market corridors. These activities are part of NDMC’s broader objective to raise sanitation standards in commercial zones that witness heavy footfall throughout the day. The routine cleaning includes scrubbing floors, clearing waste, and addressing water-logging or spillage to prevent hazards and preserve a pleasant environment.

NDMC officials note that maintaining hygiene in high-use public areas requires not only manpower but also continuous monitoring. By deploying Palika Sahayaks in rotational shifts, the civic body ensures uninterrupted cleanliness even during late hours or adverse weather conditions. The initiative aligns with NDMC’s commitment to offering citizens a clean, organised marketplace that supports both vendors and shoppers.

Shopkeepers and locals have noted improved public area upkeep, highlighting disciplined sanitation’s role in health and community well-being. NDMC stresses that civic cleanliness is a daily, not seasonal, responsibility.