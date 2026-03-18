Cleanliness drive in NDMC areas targets mkts, offices, metro hubs

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has intensified its sanitation efforts across key public spaces, launching a special cleanliness drive in parking areas under its jurisdiction as part of a broader push to improve urban hygiene and environmental conditions.



The initiative, undertaken under the leadership of Keshav Chandra, Chairperson of NDMC, focuses on high-footfall zones including markets, schools, colleges, government offices, religious places and metro stations. Officials said the drive aims to ensure cleaner, well-maintained public spaces while addressing dust pollution and sanitation concerns in busy urban pockets.

Sanitation workers, including both men and women, were actively engaged in sweeping, waste collection and maintenance activities across multiple locations.

The participation of a diverse workforce highlighted the scale and inclusivityof the campaign.

Residents have also lauded the initiative. One noted, “NDMC’s efforts contribute greatly to a healthier urban environment,” while another described the sanitation drive as “truly commendable” and inspiring for civic bodies working towards a cleaner city.

As part of upcoming festive preparations, NDMC has announced an intensified cleanliness campaign around religious sites ahead of the Navratri festival

beginning March 19.

A deep cleaning exercise will be carried out on March 17 and 18, particularly around temples across all circles. Officials said jetting machines will be deployed by the concerned engineering departments wherever required to ensure thorough cleaning.

The civic body said the campaign is part of a sustained effort to promote environmental sustainability and strengthen sanitation infrastructure. It also urged citizens to actively participate by maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

Officials added that such initiatives reflect NDMC’s continued commitment to building a cleaner, greener and healthier New Delhi through coordinated civic action and community involvement.