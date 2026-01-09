Cleanliness drive gets tough across Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its cleanliness enforcement drive across multiple zones, issuing a large number of challans to check civic violations and reinforce public discipline. The coordinated action, carried out on January 7, focused primarily on the South Zone and Najafgarh Zone, with officials targeting littering, illegal vending, biomass burning and other breaches of solid waste management norms.

According to official enforcement reports, the South Zone recorded a total of 112 challans during the drive. Of these, 110 were issued against individuals and two against departments or agencies. Major violations included street vending under Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, littering, and cases of biomass burning. As many as 51 challans were sent to the municipal court, while 14 court challans were issued by the Health Department alone. The drive also resulted in fines amounting to ₹44,650, reflecting a mix of spot penalties and prosecution-related action.

In the Najafgarh Zone, the enforcement was even more extensive, with 188 challans issued in a single day. The highest number of violations again related to street vendors operating in contravention of SWM rules, followed by cases of littering and biomass burning. The zone reported fines totalling Rs 59,000, along with several matters referred to the court for adjudication. Enforcement challans under National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms were also issued in select cases.