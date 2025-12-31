Cleaner Air, Easier Commutes; How Electric Buses Are Transforming Life in Delhi

After years of battling pollution and traffic congestion, the Capital is witnessing visible change, driven by clean, modern and reliable public transport.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has moved beyond short-term measures and placed electric mobility at the centre of its transport policy. Today, nearly 4,000 electric buses are operating on Delhi’s roads, delivering cleaner air and a more comfortable commuting experience for lakhs of residents.

These buses have not only made travel easier and quieter but have also encouraged a shift from private vehicles to public transport—one of the most effective ways to reduce pollution. Complementing this effort, over 1,000 DEVI buses are strengthening last-mile connectivity by linking neighbourhoods, residential colonies and metro stations.

The vision ahead is clear: 10,000 electric buses by 2027, supported by the modernisation of bus depots into advanced transit hubs and the launch of inter-city electric bus services to reduce emissions beyond the city limits.

Measures such as Automated Testing Stations and the transition towards an emission-free DTC fleet demonstrate that this is not merely a policy announcement, but a transformation already visible on the ground.

The Pace of Change

* Nearly 4,000 electric buses on the roads

* 1,000+ DEVI buses ensuring strong last-mile connectivity

* Target of 10,000 electric buses by 2027

* Bus depots being developed as modern transit hubs

* Strict pollution control through Automated Testing Stations