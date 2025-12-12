Clean Cooking for Clean Air: Over 250,000 Delhi Families Covered Under Ujjwala Yojana

One of the less visible yet significant contributors to Delhi’s air pollution has been the use of solid fuels such as firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes in household kitchens. The smoke released from these fuels degrades indoor air quality and gradually spreads into the wider environment, adding to overall pollution levels. This form of household air pollution has a direct and serious impact on health, particularly affecting women, children, and the elderly.

Addressing this challenge at its source, the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has prioritised the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The initiative focuses on making kitchens smoke-free by reducing dependence on polluting solid fuels and ensuring access to clean cooking energy. Eligible families are being provided LPG gas connections, leading to a substantial decline in the use of firewood and coal within homes.

To date, more than 250,000 families in Delhi have gained access to smoke-free kitchens. This achievement represents far more than a change in fuel usage. It has resulted in improved indoor air quality, better health outcomes for women, and a noticeable enhancement in overall living conditions. Clean cooking has thus become a vital step toward dignity, safety, and well-being for thousands of households.

Alongside the Ujjwala initiative, the Delhi Government is implementing complementary measures to curb household-level pollution. Electric heaters are being provided to security personnel and night-duty workers to prevent the burning of wood during winter months. In addition, awareness campaigns are encouraging coal-based printing units to transition to cleaner, gas- and electricity-based technologies.

Efforts are also underway to identify eligible families who are yet to be covered and include them under the scheme in a phased manner. Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, the commitment remains clear: no eligible household should be denied the right to clean cooking and a healthy living environment.

Today, the Ujjwala initiative stands as a strong and lasting foundation for women’s health, cleaner neighbourhoods, and a more sustainable, pollution-free future for Delhi.