Clean and pure water for every household: Delhi govt starts ‘Water-ATMs’ in city

New Delhi: In a significant move to address the pressing issue of clean drinking water, the Delhi government launched an innovative initiative called ‘Water-ATMs’ on Monday.



This ground-breaking project aims to ensure equitable access to clean and pure water for every household in the city, bridging the gap between the privileged and underprivileged sections of society.

The first Water-ATM was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Mayapuri Phase-2, Khajan Basti, signifying a new era in water distribution for the city. This initiative aims to replace the reliance on water tankers and provide reliable and convenient access to safe drinking water for communities that have faced water scarcity for years.

With the introduction of Water-ATMs, residents in areas without water pipelines will now have access to Reverse Osmosis (RO) water, just like their more affluent counterparts.

Under the pilot project, four RO plants have already been established, and plans are underway to set up 500 additional RO plants across the city.

The Water-ATMs operate on a simple and user-friendly system, where consumers are issued Water-ATM Cards. These cards allow users to collect 20 litres of water per day from designated RO plants at no cost. The successful implementation of the pilot project has already benefited approximately 2,000 residents in

Khajan Basti, who now receive 20 litres of purified water daily for free.

Addressing the media during the inauguration, Chief Minister Kejriwal stated that, “This unique experiment will not only eliminate water scarcity in these areas but also bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.”

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted that, “Water-ATMs are a game-changer for areas where installing water pipelines is challenging.”

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti, expressed his joy on Twitter, sharing the positive impact of the Water-ATMs in Khajan Basti and neighbouring areas. He also praised MLA Rajkumari Dhillon for her swift actions in addressing community concerns. The success of the pilot project has encouraged the Delhi government to extend this initiative to other areas of the city facing water scarcity due to unplanned development and cramped settlements.