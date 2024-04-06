Class 8 student beaten, stick inserted in private part

New Delhi: A distressing incident has come to light, as allegations of assault and sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old boy surfaced. The Delhi Police received the report from Manas Hospital, Noida, unveiled a horrifying incident of violence and sexual assault suffered by the young victim.



According to the DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta the incident occurred on April 2 in a private school in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave area. The victim is a student of class 8, he allegedly got into a fight with the alleged classmate over some minor issue. Later, the victim student narrated the whole incident to the police. He said that the alleged boy came with some other boys. The accused was wearing a mask. He alleged that he was beaten and a wooden stick was inserted in his private part.

Compounding the horror, the victim shared that he had been coerced into silence under threat, compelling him not to disclose the incident to anyone. Recognizing the severity of the situation, immediate counseling was provided to the traumatized victim, followed by the initiation of legal proceedings, DCP said.

Upon receiving the distressing information, the investigating officer responded, reaching Manas Hospital to collect the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) detailing the victim’s injuries and revelations. Later, the doctor confirmed the police of a traumatic assault, involving the forcible insertion of a foreign object, identified as a wooden stick, into his private part. The victim bravely narrated the ordeal, which included physical violence inflicted upon him by the accused person.

In response to the egregious allegations, police have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 377 (unnatural sex), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The alleged juvenile perpetrator was promptly apprehended and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further adjudication. Further investigation is underway Apoorva Gupta said.