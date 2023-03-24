Class 5 student gang-raped by 4, 54-year-old peon arrested

New Delhi: A class 5 student was allegedly gang-raped by a 54-year-old peon working in her MCD-run school and his three accomplices after sedating her, police said on Thursday.

The peon, identified as Ajay, has been arrested, they said, adding efforts are being made to nab his associates. Police said Ajay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh who lived in Ghaziabad, was working as a peon at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school for the last 10 years. The DCW has issued a notice to the city police and the MCD in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place on March 14. Since the incident, the girl had stopped going to school and also skipped her final exams. The MCD said in a statement that show cause notices to the principal of the school and the class teacher have been issued for not taking a prompt action i.e. not informing the higher authorities immediately.

The incident came to light when the student’s teacher contacted her brother and enquired about her absence from the final exams. Her brother informed the teacher about the incident, police said. As per the complaint, the accused took the girl to an unknown place from the school, sedated her with some unknown substance and gangraped her with his associates, cops said.