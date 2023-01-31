Class 12 student stabbed to death outside school

New Delhi: A Class 12 boy was allegedly stabbed to death outside his school in southeast Delhi’s Okhla following a quarrel between two groups of students, police said on Tuesday.



They said 18-year-old Mohan, a resident of JJ camp in Okhla Phase II, was a student at Kalkaji school.

The victim’s family said the teenager had gone to school to give his physical education exams and while leaving school, a group of boys caught hold of him and started fighting with him during which one of them took out the knife and stabbed him in his chest.

Police suspect that the fight took place over the teenager talking to a girl.

There was a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi Park during which the boy allegedly suffered stab wounds to the chest. He was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital where he succumbed, according to the police.

A case of murder has been registered, police said.

CCTV footage from the area has been checked and local enquiry is being conducted to identify and trace the culprits, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Mohan’s family members said his sister was scheduled to get married in the first week of February and the entire family was busy preparing for it.

Geeta, the victim mother, said, “My son had gone to school but he never returned. My daughter’s wedding is scheduled to take place on February 6.

“Instead of getting into wedding celebrations, we are now preparing for the last rites of my son. He is no more. I want justice for my son. Those who killed him should not be spared and must be punished.”

Narrating the sequence of events, victim’s brother Gautam said he had gone to the showroom to book a television but suddenly he got a call from his father who asked me to reach the hospital immediately as Mohan had been stabbed.

“When I reached the hospital, I saw my father crying profusely. My brother had left home for school around 8 am to attend his examination related to physical education.

“After giving the papers, when he got out of the school premises, a group of students who were already gathered outside the school caught hold of him. They started fighting with him and when he tried to escape, they even stabbed him on his chest with a knife,” he said.

The deceased is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister.