Class 12 student jumps from 18th floor of building in Ggm

gurugram: An 18-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide early Friday by jumping from the 18th floor of a residential society n apartment complex here, police said.

The teenager’s family has raised doubts that study or his old chronic spinal disease might be the cause for suicide, a police officer said, adding that no suicide note was found and the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place around 2.30 am when Aryan Sehwag went to the 18th floor of his residential building in Sobha City society and jumped from the balcony.

He was a Class 12 student of the Delhi Public School in Delhi and was the only child of his family, police said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and took the critically injured teenager to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.

According to the police, Aryan’s mother was at home at the time of the incident, while his father who works in an IT firm had gone to Rohtak.

The body has been handed over to the family after a postmortem, police further said.

“Preliminary investigations suggests that it was a suicide. He was seen in the CCTV footage while going from the 10th floor to the 18th floor,” Rajendra park Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said.

His mobile phone has been seized and a probe is underway, the officer added.