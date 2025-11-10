Class 11 students apprehended after shooting peer with licensed weapon

gurugram: Gurugram Police have apprehended two juveniles for allegedly shooting their 17-year-old classmate with the licensed pistol of one of the accused’s father in Sector 48. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at Sadar Police Station, Gurugram.

According to officials, the attack, which occurred late on November 8, left the victim critically injured and undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital.

The incident came to light after the police received information from the Control Room about a boy being shot. When officers reached the scene, they learnt that the injured had already been taken to hospital by his family.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), fingerprint, and crime scene teams were called in to examine the area. During the inspection, police recovered a pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges, one empty cartridge case, and from a box inside the room, another magazine and sixty-five live cartridges.

The victim’s mother, in her written complaint, stated that her son, a Class 11 student, had received a call from his school friend earlier that evening, asking to meet him. She initially advised her son not to go, but the friend insisted, saying he would come to pick him up.

The boy eventually went to Kherki Daula Toll, where his friend met him. About two months ago, the victim and the accused had argued at school, which reportedly caused resentment. Holding a grudge, the accused allegedly took the victim to his rented house in Sector 48 along with another friend and fired at him with the intention to kill. Acting swiftly, the police apprehended both juveniles within hours of the incident on November 9. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that all three—the victim and the accused—are classmates in Class 11 at the same school. The accused’s father, a property dealer, owned the licensed pistol used in the attack, which was reportedly kept unsecured at home.

Gurugram Police have urged firearm owners to store their licensed weapons safely and keep them out of children’s reach to prevent such tragedies. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings are under way.

The victim remains in critical condition under medical supervision. Police officials said the case underscores the growing concern of weapon misuse by minors and the need for responsible firearm storage among licence holders.