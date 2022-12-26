Clash breaks out between members of two political groups during RSS Path Sanchalan

New Delhi: A clash broke out between members of two political groups during Rashtriya Swayansevak Sangh (RSS) Path Sanchalan in Ghaziabad on Sunday. Police have registered case against as many as 18 members of Rashtriya Lokdal (RLD) and have arrested three persons so far.



On Sunday, a dispute broke out in Shastri Nagar area of Ghaziabad around 12:30 pm over taking out a scooty during the Bal Path Sanchalan where young members of RSS aged between 8 to 14 participated.

As per complainant Girish Kumar, a resident of Shastri Nagar, "When the road march reached Mahindra Enclave, a man identified as Sahil Tewatia tried to take his scooty in the middle of the road. On being stopped, he rammed the scooty on the little volunteers in which some children were injured," Kumar said.

Kumar further said that when they tried to catch hold on Sahil, he called around 14-15 people.

"The group came and attacked the members with sticks and rods. The assailants took Dushasan Rai and Dharmendra Mishra, both members of RSS, with them and tried to strangle Dharmendra with a scarf and also beat Dushasan badly," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Arvind Teotia, who along with other people booked on the complaint filed by RSS members, alleged that along with son Sahil, his grandfather Kishan Pal and two and a half year old cousin were travelling on scooty.

"The house was right in front and they were allowed to leave even after insisting for a long time and the people who were marching on the road beat up Sahil and Kishan Pal. By the time they reached, the accused fled" said Teotia.

Police said that they have received complaints from both the sides. "Two volunteers have been assaulted in the clash. We will take further action on the basis of complaint and medical report received from both the parties," Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city), Ghaziabad said.

Amit Kumar, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station said that on the basis of complaint made by Girish, an FIR has been registered against Sahil, his father Arvind, Ankur, Vishal, Narendra, Sachin and other 15 unknown persons under Section of 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of IPC.