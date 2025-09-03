Clandestine firearms unit uncovered, 1,200 weapons linked to mastermind

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, arresting three men — including a farmer — and seizing a substantial cache of weapons, ammunition and machinery.

The operation, carried out by Sarai Rohilla Police following a tip-off, led to the recovery of six country-made pistols, 12 unfinished pistols, raw material sufficient for more than 250 firearms, live cartridges and heavy equipment used in production.

The investigation began on the night of August 11–12, when a boy allegedly opened fire on a man named Shubham in Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area during a quarrel over the purchase of a Ganesh idol. The pistol was snatched at the scene, but the juvenile fled. He was arrested the following day and disclosed that he had obtained the weapon from one Vijay Kumar alias Bunty, a 24-year-old resident of Aligarh.

Bunty was apprehended on August 27, and cartridges were recovered from him. His interrogation led police to his supplier, 61-year-old farmer Bijender Singh of Mathura, who was caught on August 30. A video on his phone revealed the manufacture of more than 70 firearms, pointing investigators towards a large-scale arms unit operated by 60-year-old Hanvir alias Hannu in Aligarh.

On September 1, police raided a locked premises on Jattari Pishawa Road in Aligarh, unearthing the clandestine factory. During interrogation, Hanvir admitted to operating the arms unit for nearly two decades, supplying over 1,200 firearms while frequently shifting locations. The arrested men were identified as Vijay Kumar, Bijender Singh and Hanvir. Police are probing the wider network and links.