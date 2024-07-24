Civil service aspirant electrocuted in Patel Nagar

NEW DELHI: A civil service aspirant was electrocuted due to the rainwater logging, resulting in the death of the victim near power gym in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Monday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Ranjit Nagar Police Station.

The victim was identified as Nilesh Rai (26) resident of Patel Nagar, Delhi.

According to police reports, the victim was electrocuted by an iron gate outside Power Gym around 2:43 PM, as reported to Ranjit Nagar Police Station.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the iron gate had become electrically charged, likely due to faulty wiring, and that waterlogging on the road had exacerbated the danger. Rai was immediately rushed to RML Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The incident has raised concerns about public safety and infrastructure maintenance in the area. Rai, who was living in a nearby PG accommodation, had been preparing for the Civil Services examination.

A case has been registered at Ranjit Nagar Police Station under sections 106(1) and 285 of BNS. These sections pertain to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery, respectively. Authorities are investigating how the iron gate became electrically charged and are looking into possible negligence by local maintenance services.

Forensic teams have already examined the scene, collecting evidence to determine the exact cause of the electrocution. Preliminary findings suggest that the waterlogged street may have played a significant role in the tragedy, possibly conducting the electric current that led to Rai’s death.

Residents of the area have expressed their shock and grief over the incident, calling for immediate action to rectify similar hazards. “It’s horrifying to think that something as routine as walking past a gate could result in such a tragedy,” said one local resident.