Civil Lines: Woman suffers head injury after falling off e-rickshaw during snatching bid

: A 66-year-old woman from Arunachal Pradesh suffered head injury after falling off an e-rickshaw during a snatching bid in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Wednesday.

An information regarding the snatching of a purse in the Civil Lines area was received on Sunday, they said.

The victim identified as Kesang Dorjee, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, suffered head injury when she fell off an e-rickshaw during the purse snatching, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Manoj Kumar Meena, said that Dorjee was going from Majnu Ka Tila to the metro station in the e-rickshaw.

She has been admitted to a hospital and is under medical treatment, he added.

The DCP said that a case was registered under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday and the investigation has been taken up.