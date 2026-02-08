Civic pulse check in Shahdara North

New Delhi: Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Pankaj Naresh Agarwal, conducted an inspection of key civic facilities in the Shahdara North Zone, focusing on health, sanitation and education infrastructure.



As part of the visit, Agarwal inspected the Leprosy Home at Tahirpur, where he reviewed the facilities and services being provided to residents. He interacted with officials on site and issued directions to improve maintenance standards and strengthen service delivery mechanisms, stressing the need for sustained attention to vulnerable populations.

The Additional Commissioner also visited Ward No. 220 to assess cleanliness levels and sanitation arrangements. Observing ground conditions, he instructed officials to ensure regular monitoring and strict adherence to sanitation protocols. Emphasis was laid on timely waste clearance and maintaining public hygiene to prevent health risks.

In the education sector, Agarwal inspected a Municipal School in Nand Nagri, reviewing the condition of classrooms, sanitation facilities and other basic amenities. He underlined the importance of a clean, safe and conducive learning environment, particularly in government-run schools catering to children from economically weaker sections. Reiterating the need for coordinated action, Agarwal directed officers from various departments to work in close coordination to ensure effective delivery of civic services. He stressed that gaps

identified during inspections must be addressed promptly and followed up with measurable outcomes.