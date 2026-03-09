Civic officials inspect sanitation & waste management in MCD zones

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out special sanitation drives in the Najafgarh and Shahdara South zones as part of efforts to strengthen waste management and improve civic cleanliness across the Capital.

In the Najafgarh Zone, a large-scale cleanliness drive was conducted across several wards under the supervision of senior civic officials. The inspection was led by B.S. Jaglan, Additional Commissioner of the zone, along with the Deputy Commissioner and other departmental heads.

Officials undertook on-ground inspections to review sanitation conditions at public places and assess the status of waste disposal and general cleanliness. During the drive, the team visited several garbage-vulnerable points in Ward No. 117 (Dabri), Ward No. 136 (Madhu Vihar) and Ward No. 137 (Mahavir Enclave).

During the inspection, Jaglan directed field officials to take strict action against illegal encroachments and ensure regular removal of waste to minimise garbage accumulation and reduce dust pollution. Officials were also instructed to maintain sanitation standards across all wards and ensure routine monitoring of cleanliness in the zone.

Meanwhile, in the Shahdara South Zone, Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal conducted an early morning surprise inspection to assess sanitation conditions and the status of municipal waste management in the area.

The inspection team, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner and heads of departments, reviewed road sweeping operations, lifting of municipal waste, management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and the cleanliness of public conveniences at several locations.

Officials inspected sanitation across several areas, noting minor C&D waste issues.