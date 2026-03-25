Civic boost: Rs 11,412 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced its Budget for 2026-27 and earmarked Rs 11,412 crore for local bodies as part of its push towards a “developed and green Delhi”, CM Rekha Gupta said in her budget speech.



Gupta in her speech said the Delhi government has earmarked Rs 11,266 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and a total financial assistance of Rs 146 crore has been proposed for the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), with the government stating that the “triple engine” approach would accelerate development efforts.

The FY27 budget saw an increment of 65.47 per cent in funding allocation to local bodies from last year where the Delhi government had allocated Rs 6,897 crore to the local bodies in the 2025-26 budget.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented the Budget for the 2026-27 financial year with a total outlay of about Rs 1,03,700 crore and said the national capital is progressing rapidly with “triple engine” government.

Describing it as a “green budget”, the chief minister said the city is passing through a phase of transition and flagged that a “culture of freebies” had affected the growth rate, adding that the period between 2018 and 2020 saw a fall in revenue.

Gupta announced that around Rs 1,000 crore has been proposed in the budget under various schemes for strengthening and improving MCD roads.

“The government also plans to develop five new modern parking facilities in collaboration with the civic body to improve urban mobility,” Gupta said. To tackle pollution, Rs 204 crore has been allocated to the MCD for control measures, Gupta said. She said the government is working to more than double the city’s waste processing capacity from 7,000 metric tonnes per day to 15,000 metric tonnes.