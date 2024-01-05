Civic body to celebrate January as month of Sahbhagita with RWAs

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is expected to celebrate January as the month of Sahbhagita, it was announced on Thursday.

The objective is to involve all registered Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and GHSs under the Sahbhagita Scheme till March 31, 2024. Alongside this, the

Corporation aims to encourage the associations to register themselves under Scheme and to make them self-reliant. They will also be celebrating January 6, 2024 as the Sahbhagita Diwas.

This would entail an update module of the Scheme where 10 per cent Sahbhagita incentive will be given to the organisations if 90 per cent of taxpayers from there have paid their property tax. The limit of Rs 1 lakh has also been removed. “Under this scheme, additional 5 per cent wet waste disposal incentive will be given to RWAs, GHSs and Educational Institutions with area 10 acres and above subject to 90 per cent tax collection compliance, following compliance of proper waste management rules under the scheme.

“This additional incentive will be given on implementing the 100 per cent waste segregation at the source, 100 per cent composting of the wet waste in the colony, society and educational institution, 100 per cent recycling of the recyclable dry waste and 100 per cent of the remaining dry waste is handed over to the MCD or its authorised agencies,” said the corporation.