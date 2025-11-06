Civic body steps up drive to clear city’s landfill sites

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified efforts to remediate and eliminate the city’s three major landfill sites Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla as part of its commitment to creating a cleaner and healthier Delhi. Mayor

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that the process is being undertaken on a war footing, with the goal of freeing the capital from its long-standing “garbage mountains” within the stipulated timeframe.

To ensure steady progress, senior MCD leaders, including the Chairperson of the Standing Committee, the Leader of the House, and the Deputy Mayor, are conducting regular inspections at all three landfill sites. Mayor Singh noted that the remediation

work is being carried out under strict monitoring to maintain transparency and efficiency in the disposal and processing of legacy waste.

He further informed that MCD councillors and officers are also inspecting waste-vulnerable points across their respective wards, implementing concrete measures to strengthen cleanliness and waste management at the local level. The initiative aims to not only address the challenge of large-scale landfill sites

but also promote a sustainable waste management ecosystem across Delhi.

Reaffirming the Corporation’s alignment with the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission, Mayor Singh urged citizens to actively participate by segregating waste at source into wet and dry categories. He expressed confidence that with joint efforts of the administration and public cooperation, Delhi will soon transform

into a clean, green, and pollution-free city.